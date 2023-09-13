Indians Run Rampant in 5-4 Win

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Indianapolis Indians stole six bases as a team and staved off a late comeback effort by the Omaha Storm Chasers to even the series at a game apiece on Wednesday night at Werner Park, 5-4.

The Indians (64-74, 31-33) swiped six bases for just the second time this season, matching their season high from June 21 against the Columbus Clippers. The effort also marks the first time since the 2008 season that Indianapolis has stolen six or more bases in multiple games in the same year. Center fielder Matt Gorski was the only man to steal two bases on the night, but outfielders Canaan Smith-Njigba and Henry Davis, shortstop Chris Owings and second baseman Nick Gonzales each swiped one bag apiece.

The Storm Chasers (63-72, 25-38) opened scoring against Indianapolis in the second with an RBI single from third baseman Nate Eaton, but the Indians got two back in the fourth against Omaha starter Andrew Hoffman (L, 2-3) thanks to an RBI fielder's choice from Gorski and a sacrifice fly from third baseman Domingo Leyba after Gorski stole second and third base on back-to-back pitches.

Owings and Smith-Njigba each supplied run-producing doubles in the middle innings to push the lead to 5-2, but homers from second baseman Devin Mann and catcher Jose Briceño cut the Omaha deficit to one. Right-hander Kyle Nicolas (S, 2) slammed the door in the ninth, though, to finish off a bullpen day highlighted by opener John O'Reilly and bridge-man J.C. Flowers (W, 2-1).

The Indians and Storm Chasers continue their six-game set on Thursday at 7:35 PM ET at Werner Park. Right-hander Max Kranick (0-1, 4.05) gets the ball for the Indians, while the Storm Chasers oppose with fellow righty Max Castillo (5-6, 4.71).

