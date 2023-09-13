Clippers Open Series in Toledo with Victory
September 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release
The Columbus Clippers opened their final road series of the season in Toledo on Tuesday night, downing the Mud Hens, 11-5, in the opener. Oscar Gonzalez went 3-5 at the plate, finishing a triple short of a cycle, including his 12th home run of the season at the Triple-A level.
Bryan Lavastidaand Angel Martinez each homered for Columbus.
Cade Smith (4-2) picks up the win after tossing 1.1 innings without surrendering a hit and striking out three.
The series continues on Wednesday in the Glass City, first pitch from Fifth Third Field slated for 12:05pm.
