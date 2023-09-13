Clippers Open Series in Toledo with Victory

September 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release







The Columbus Clippers opened their final road series of the season in Toledo on Tuesday night, downing the Mud Hens, 11-5, in the opener. Oscar Gonzalez went 3-5 at the plate, finishing a triple short of a cycle, including his 12th home run of the season at the Triple-A level.

Bryan Lavastidaand Angel Martinez each homered for Columbus.

Cade Smith (4-2) picks up the win after tossing 1.1 innings without surrendering a hit and striking out three.

The series continues on Wednesday in the Glass City, first pitch from Fifth Third Field slated for 12:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.