SWB Game Notes - September 13

September 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Buffalo Bisons (70-67, 36-26) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (68-69, 34-29)

Game 138 | Home Game 69 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Wednesday, September 13, 2023 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Zach Greene (2-1, 5.48) vs RHP Gabriel Ponce (1-0, 1.17)

RAILRIDERS BECOME YANKEES- The RailRiders have sent many players up to the Majors to help the New York Yankees with late injuries in the season. New York swept both games of a split doubleheader yesterday with the help of those rookies going up to the big leagues. In game one, Randy Vasquez got the start allowing two runs in three and two thirds' innings. Jhony Brito followed with 2.1 clean frames of his own. In the second contest, after Carlos Rodon pitched five innings, Aaron Boone turned to the newly appointed bullpen. Zach McAllister went full circle, tossing for the team that first drafted him, and getting back to the big leagues for the first time since 2018. Anthony Misiewicz and Matt Bowman each tossed a clean frame, while Nick Ramirez set down the side in the ninth for his first save of the season. In addition, Estevan Florial recorded an RBI single to help the team tie things up midway through the contest.

STEALING SWIPES- The RailRiders have gotten on a roll taking extra bases on the diamond with Franchy taking one last night. The team has combined for 162 steals with Estevan Florial leading the way for 25 total. Brandon Lockridge has taken 23 and Wilmer Difo has 20. Last summer, SWB set a new franchise record with 172 taken.

WESTBROOK IS WORKING - Jamie Westbrook has produced career numbers with the RailRiders in his first season affiliated with New York. He had his 21st homer on the season, a career-high for the righty and third most on the team. He has upped his batting average to .302 on the season with 113 hits in 108 games. Since June 1st, Westbrook is batting .341 with more walks (42) than strikeouts (32).

MEDINA MEETS TRIPLE-A- Nelson Medina received the call up from the Tampa Tarpons after they finished their season on Sunday. The RailRiders needed reinforcements so they added the 22-year-old outfielder. Last night he came into the game as a pinch runner and scored the go-ahead run to add to his stat line. He also made a putout in centerfield and did record one at-bat, a strikeout.

GREENE'S GAME - Zach Greene will make his third opening of the season for the RailRiders tonight after spending summer as a part of the bullpen. The righty holds a 5.48 earned run average in 23.0 innings pitched. In both contests that Greene has gotten the start, SWB went on to take the win. Along with two wins he has recorded two saves in his 18 total appearances.

HOMER HAVEN- The RailRiders have combined for 207 home runs on the season. Estevan Florial has 28 while Andres Chaparro has 24 to his name. Six different players have reached double digits on the summer. SWB sits in fourth place in all of Minor League baseball in the home run category to Las Vegas who leads with 214 long balls.

ANOTHER YEAR DOWN - The RailRiders a handful of September birthdays on the calendar. Franchy Cordero turns 29 on September 2nd, while his teammate's Nelson Medina and Jesus Bastidas have theirs on September 14th. Defensive coach Jose Javier celebrates his birthday on the 16th and the RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan's occurs on September 29th.

LEADING THE CHARGE - The RailRiders have had nine different first basemen this season, with Jake Lamb being the latest. Andres Chaparro leads the way with Billy McKinney following shortly thereafter. Catchers Rodolfo Duran and Carlos Narvaez have turned into regulars in the corner. Mickey Gasper, Jake Bauers, Franchy Cordero and Max Burt have defended there as well.

ATOP THE YANKS FARM - The RailRiders will showcase top prospects making their first appearances in Triple-A season. Will Warren (#10), Clayton Beeter (#16), and Edgar Barclay (#28) are all essential parts of the starting rotation for the majority of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's season.

