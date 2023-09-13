Knights Lose Nail-Biter 9-6 in 10 Innings Wednesday

September 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Wednesday's matchup between the Charlotte Knights and the Nashville Sounds needed extra time to declare a victor as the Knights fell 9-6 in the 10th inning to Nashville at Truist Field. The loss was Charlotte's second in the series.

Charlotte RHP Nick Nastrini (0-2, 5.52 ERA) was saddled with the loss after giving up six runs, five of them earned over six innings. He also gave up five hits and three walks while striking out six opposing batters.

At the plate, catcher Adam Hackenberg thrived, going 3-5 with a solo home run and scoring twice in the game.

Infielder Yolbert Sánchez came through in the eighth inning with a two-run single to tie the game, forcing extra innings.

The Sounds got on the board in the second inning with two home runs to go ahead 3-0. Charlotte responded with a solo home run by Hackenburg to decrease the lead to 3-1.

In the fourth inning, Nashville doubled their runs with a hit-by-pitch and a two-run sacrifice fly, putting them up 6-1.

Charlotte's infielder José Rodriguez and outfielder Victor Reyes brought home three runs to bring the Sounds' lead down to 6-4. In the bottom of the eighth inning, with their backs against the wall, Sánchez brought home two runs with an RBI single lined to right field, tied it 6-6.

In extra innings, Nashville brought home the leading run with an RBI walk and then tacked on two more runs with an RBI single to go up 9-6. The Sounds closed out the bottom of the 10th to secure the 9-6 win to take a two-game lead in the series.

The Knights will continue the six-game homestand on Thursday night against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights," Matt Swierad, and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. First pitch on Thursday night is set for 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.