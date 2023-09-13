Knights Lose Nail-Biter 9-6 in 10 Innings Wednesday
September 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Wednesday's matchup between the Charlotte Knights and the Nashville Sounds needed extra time to declare a victor as the Knights fell 9-6 in the 10th inning to Nashville at Truist Field. The loss was Charlotte's second in the series.
Charlotte RHP Nick Nastrini (0-2, 5.52 ERA) was saddled with the loss after giving up six runs, five of them earned over six innings. He also gave up five hits and three walks while striking out six opposing batters.
At the plate, catcher Adam Hackenberg thrived, going 3-5 with a solo home run and scoring twice in the game.
Infielder Yolbert Sánchez came through in the eighth inning with a two-run single to tie the game, forcing extra innings.
The Sounds got on the board in the second inning with two home runs to go ahead 3-0. Charlotte responded with a solo home run by Hackenburg to decrease the lead to 3-1.
In the fourth inning, Nashville doubled their runs with a hit-by-pitch and a two-run sacrifice fly, putting them up 6-1.
Charlotte's infielder José Rodriguez and outfielder Victor Reyes brought home three runs to bring the Sounds' lead down to 6-4. In the bottom of the eighth inning, with their backs against the wall, Sánchez brought home two runs with an RBI single lined to right field, tied it 6-6.
In extra innings, Nashville brought home the leading run with an RBI walk and then tacked on two more runs with an RBI single to go up 9-6. The Sounds closed out the bottom of the 10th to secure the 9-6 win to take a two-game lead in the series.
The Knights will continue the six-game homestand on Thursday night against the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers). The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights," Matt Swierad, and long-time Knights broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. First pitch on Thursday night is set for 7:04 p.m. from Truist Field.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 13, 2023
- Indians Run Rampant in 5-4 Win - Indianapolis Indians
- Knights Lose Nail-Biter 9-6 in 10 Innings Wednesday - Charlotte Knights
- Koperniak, Yepez Homer in Wednesday Night Loss at Norfolk - Memphis Redbirds
- Bulls' Silence Bats 4-0 - Durham Bulls
- RailRiders Downed, 9-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bisons' Bats Erupt for 9-1 Win Over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Wednesday - Buffalo Bisons
- Multiple Five-Run Frames Power IronPigs Past Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Cowser's Homer Lifts Tides To Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Sounds Overcome Charlotte Rally, Win in Extras - Nashville Sounds
- Syracuse Snaps Road Losing Skid with 7-1 Win at Worcester on Wednesday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Valdez Drives in Run, WooSox Fall 7-1 to Syracuse - Worcester Red Sox
- Noll Goes Deep, Wings Fall in High-Scoring Affair - Rochester Red Wings
- Jumbo Shrimp Stifled in 2-1 Loss - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Clutch Hits, Defense Propel Stripers Past Jacksonville 2-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bats Fall 4-0 in Durham - Louisville Bats
- Mud Hens Take Afternoon Win - Toledo Mud Hens
- 9.13.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (63-74, 30-33) at Omaha Storm Chasers (63-71, 25-37) - Indianapolis Indians
- Woods Richardson Solid Again, But Saints Fall 4-3 - St. Paul Saints
- Iowa Evens Series with Comeback Win - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 13 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- SWB Game Notes - September 13 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- September 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. St. Paul Saints - Iowa Cubs
- Clippers Open Series in Toledo with Victory - Columbus Clippers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.