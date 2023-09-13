9.13.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (63-74, 30-33) at Omaha Storm Chasers (63-71, 25-37)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 7:35 PM ET

GAME #138 / ROAD #70: Indianapolis Indians (63-74, 30-33) at Omaha Storm Chasers (63-71, 25-37)

PROBABLES: RHP John O'Reilly (3-7, 4.84) vs. RHP Andrew Hoffman (2-2, 6.55)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT YESTERDAY: The Omaha Storm Chasers used four eighth-inning doubles - three with two outs - to post five runs in the frame and defeat the Indianapolis Indians, 10-6, on Tuesday afternoon at Werner Park. With the game tied 5-5, the Storm Chasers opened the eighth inning with back-to-back walks against Travis MacGregor (L, 1-2). Pinch hitter John Rave entered the game and doubled on a line drive with one out to drive in two and give Omaha the lead. Two batters later, Samad Taylor began a stretch of three consecutive one-run doubles to tack on insurance runs. Nick Gonzales opened the top of the ninth against Walter Pennington (W, 7-2) with his 12th Triple-A home run of the season. The Indians began the scoring in the top of the second on Gorski's first career Triple-A and never stopped, scoring in four consecutive frames and six of nine. Smith-Njigba, Grant Kock and Ryan Vilade each doubled in the third, fourth and fifth innings, respectively, to hold a two-run lead for Indianapolis even as Omaha got on the board. With Indy leading 4-2, the Storm Chasers tied the game on a two-run double by CJ Alexander in the sixth. Gorski then countered with his own one-run double in the seventh before Omaha tied the game again in the bottom half.

EXTRA BASES: Yesterday's contest featured 14 combined extra-base hits, with each team clubbing seven apiece. Seven of Indy's 11 total hits were extra bases, including five doubles and a pair of homers. Nick Gonzales and Matt Gorski led Indianapolis' offensive charge, each clubbing a double and home run, respectively. It was the eighth time this season that the Indians offense had seven or more extra-base hits. The Indians were 7-0 when clubbing seven-plus extra-base hits before Tuesday's loss.

FIRST TRIPLE-A BLAST: Matt Gorski blasted his first career Triple-A home run in his fourth multi-hit game in five games with Indianapolis. Former Indiana Hoosier, Gorski, is off to a torrid stretch since joining the Indians on Sept. 6. In five games, he is 8-for-19 with two runs scored, four doubles, a home run and two RBI. The 25-year-old joins Indy from Altoona where he played in 93 games and hit .238 (85-for-357) with 56 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples, 17 homers, .437 slugging percentage and a .733 OPS. The 25-year-old leads Altoona's full-season qualifiers in home runs, RBI, slugging percentage, OPS, extra-base hits (35) and total bases (156) at the time of his callup. Gorski is tied with teammate Nick Gonzales for the fifth-most extra-base hits in Pittsburgh's organization with 40.

THAT'S A DOZEN: Nick Gonzales belted his 12th Triple-A home run of the season and his fourth dinger in his last eight games. Gonzales has hits in seven of his last eight games. Gonzales has also scored a run in seven of his last eight, including a career-high tying four runs scored last Tuesday. Since the series finale at Buffalo on Sept. 3, he is hitting .393 (11-for-28) with 12 runs scored, six extra-base hits, .485 on-base percentage and 1.414 OPS. His 12 runs scored during this span leads the International League. The 24-year-old has responded well since being optioned by Pittsburgh on Aug. 3, hitting .304 (34-for-112) with 23 runs scored, eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 12 RBI in 31 games.

HENRY IS HIM: Henry Davis notched a pair of hits in his third rehab appearance with Indianapolis. The 23-year-old is now 6-for-9 with two runs scored, a home run, two RBI, four walks and a .769 on-base percentage. Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hand strain on Aug. 21. In 51 games with Pittsburgh since making his major league debut vs. Chicago (NL) on June 19, he hit .213 (39-for-183) with eight doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI. The catcher-turned-outfielder was promoted from Double-A Altoona to Indianapolis for his Triple-A debut on June 6 and hit .286 (10-for-35) with five extra-base hits, a .432 on-base percentage and .946 OPS in 10 games before having his contract selected by Pittsburgh.

CSN IN SEPTEMBER: Canaan Smith-Njigba was one of four Indians hitters with two hits yesterday. Smith-Njigba leads the Indians offense this month in hits (12), RBI (10), stolen bases and is tied with Matt Gorski for the most doubles (4). The 24-year-old is hitting .353 (12-for-34) while hitting safely in seven of 10 games played - including three multi-hit games. His month is highlighted by his four hits, five RBI and two stolen bases on Sept 5, vs. Toledo, which all tied career bests. His five RBI performance was the seventh this season by an Indians batter this season.

ON THE BASEPATHS: The Storm Chasers stole six bases in Tuesday's win over the Indians, which is the most surrendered by the Indians in a road game in Victory Field history. Omaha has stolen five-plus bases in 13 games this season, five of which have come against the Indians. In 12 total games this season, Omaha has 38-9 advantage in stolen bases vs. Indy.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Storm Chasers continue their six-game set, tonight at Werner Park at 7:35 PM ET. Omaha took the series-opening game, 10-6, and lead the season series, 10-2. The Storm Chasers won the first eight matchups this season before the Indians took two of three from July 14-16. The Indians will look to even the series and snap an eight-game losing streak on the road. Tonight, RHP John O'Reilly (3-7, 4.84) will open tonight for Indianapolis in a bullpen game against Omaha's RHP Andrew Hoffman (2-2, 6.65). O'Reilly is 0-2 with an 8.31 ERA (12er/13.0ip) in 10 career appearances against Omaha. Hoffman has never faced Indianapolis.

THIS DATE IN 1996: After dropping Games 1 and 2 in Oklahoma City, 4-3 and 3-2, the Indians stayed alive in the American Association Championship Series with a come-from-behind 5-3 win in Game 3. Indy scored four runs in the eighth to stave off elimination. Frank Kremblas went 3-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored. The Rangers-affiliated 89ers clinched the series the following day, however, with a 4-2 win at Victory Field.

