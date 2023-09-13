Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 13 vs. Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (38-26, 74-63) vs. Rochester Red Wings (29-33, 63-72)

Wednesday - 6:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Shaun Anderson (4-2, 4.65) vs. TBA

RAIN DANCE: After a 58-minute rain delay, the Rochester Red Wings poured on six runs in the second inning to power past Lehigh Valley last night, 6-4...the Wings now post a 16-5 record in series openers this season...six different players each drove in a run in the contest including C BRADY LINDSLY, who logged an RBI for the fifth consecutive game, tying the longest streak of the season by any Red Wing...four pitchers combined to carry a no-hit bid through the first 7.1 innings, highlighted by 5.0 hitless frames from RHP CORY ABBOTT, and a perfect inning in relief from both RHP TANNER RAINEY and LHP TIM CATE...Rochester looks to pick up their second-straight win against Lehigh Valley, in what would be the first time the Wings logged two wins to begin a series against the IronPigs since 9/13-14/2022.

GONE STREAKIN': After scoring six runs in the bottom of the second inning last night, Rochester has now scored a run in 128 straight games dating back to 4/8-G2 in Syracuse...this marks the longest streak in the International League this season, 60 games ahead of second place (MEM, 68)...no International League team has scored a run in 100-straight games since at least 2005, and no Rochester team has done so since at least 1997....

Rochester has been shut out just twice this season (4/4, 4/8-G2), which would be the fewest in a single season for a Red Wings team since at least 1985, with the next-closest being four in 1993.

BRADY GAGA: C BRADY LINDSLY logged an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning yesterday, and has now driven in a run in five consecutive games...Lindsly finished the game going 1-for-3 with an RBI, and a run scored...an RBI in five consecutive games is tied for the longest streak by a Red Wing this season, and is tied for the longest active streak in the International League...

Lindsly is hitting .471 (8-for-17) with a homer, a double, eight RBI, and four runs scored through five games played in September.

PUNCHING TICêETS: The Wings pitching staff combined to strike out 14 batters in yesterday's contest, including six from RHP CORY ABBOTT, and three each from RHP TANNER RAINEY and RHP LUIS REYES who each struck out the side...this is just the fourth time Rochester has struck out at least 14 batters this season, and the first time since 8/22 against Worcester...

Four Wings pitchers combined to hold Lehigh Valley hitless through 7.1 innings in yesterday's game.

6 GOD: The Wings crossed the plate six times on five hits in the second inning last night...this is tied for the most runs Rochester has scored in the second frame since at least 2005 (7th time)...

Rochester now posts a -1 run differential in the second inning this season.

ABBOTT'S FROZEN CUSTARD: RHP CORY ABBOTT made his 13th start yesterday for the Wings, tossing 5.0 innings of no-hit baseball with six strikeouts and a walk...this is the second time this season Abbott has taken a no-hitter through the fifth inning (4/28 vs. STP)...

In seven starts of at least 5.0 innings pitched this season, Abbott posts a 2.21 ERA (9 ER/36.2 IP) with 45 strikeouts (11.2 K/9).

WHEN IT RAINEY'S, IT POURS: RHP TANNER RAINEY made his sixth appearance yesterday for Rochester tossing one inning, while striking out the side in order...this is the first time all year that the Louisiana native has punched out three batters in an inning...

This was Rainey's seventh scoreless appearance since starting his rehab assignment on 8/7 with the FCL Nationals.

HIMMY CATE: LHP TIM CATE made his 25th appearance of the year for the Wings last night throwing one perfect inning of relief, with one strikeout...the Uconn product has produced eight-straight scoreless outings for Rochester dating back to 8/19 at Buffalo...

Cate has now logged 18 scoreless appearances in his 25 outings with Rochester this year.

Over his last three appearances, Cate has allowed no hits which is the third-longest hitless streak of the season for Wings pitchers.

