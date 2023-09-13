Mud Hens Take Afternoon Win

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Columbus Clippers in game two of the home stand 5-3.

Jack O'Loughlin made the start on the mound and began the game with a scoreless first inning to get the afternoon started.

The Clippers were able to load-up the bases with no outs in the top of the second inning. O'Loughlin did a good job of controlling damage by only allowing run to score on a ground ball to the short stop. After the second inning the Clippers held a 1-0 lead.

The Mud Hens offense sprung into action in the bottom of the third inning. Michael Papierski led off the inning with a triple to right field to put himself in scoring position. Clippers starting pitcher Zach Plesac was able to get two straight outs while keeping the runner on third. Colt Keith then smashed a two-run homerun over the right field wall to give the Hens a 2-1 after three.

In the bottom of the fourth inning the home run party wasn't done just yet. After the Mud Hens hit back-to-back singles, Donny Sands unloaded a towering three-run homerun off the scoreboard to give the Hens a 5-1.

The Clippers responded with a run of there own in the top of the fifth inning. Oscar Gonzalez started the inning with a lead off triple to put himself 90 feet away from scoring off of the new arm from the bullpen Andrew Vasquez. Angel Martinez then grounded out to the shortstop but that allowed Gonzalez to score and make it a 5-2 ball in favor of the Hens.

Blaire Calvo pitched the sixth and seventh inning and kept the offense quiet, pitching two scoreless frames.

In the top of the ninth inning, Aneyures Zabala pitched the top of the of the ninth inning with a 5-3 lead. Zabala pitched a scoreless frame to record the save and victory for the Mud Hens.

Notables:

Colt Keith: 1-4, R, 2 RBI, HR

Donny Sands: 1-3, R, 3 RBI, HR

