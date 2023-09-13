Iowa Evens Series with Comeback Win

September 13, 2023 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (75-62) evened the series at one game apiece with a 4-3 victory over the St. Paul Saints (80-59), Wednesday at Principal Park.

As they did last night, the Saints got in front in the first inning, this time on a wild pitch. Trailing 1-0, Iowa got on the board in the third on an RBI double from Matt Mervis.

Iowa's starter Nick Neidert left the game with an apparent injury after just one inning and was followed by Michael Rucker. Rucker delivered three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits.

The Saints regained the lead in the fifth on a solo home run from Hernan Perez. That was the only run Shane Greene would allow, as the righty allowed three hits while striking out one over 2.0 innings pitched.

Darius Hill tied the game at two in the sixth on an RBI double and later came around to score on a two-run single from Levi Jordan, giving Iowa their first lead of the game.

A home run from Yunior Severino in the seventh brought St. Paul within a run at 4-3, but Brendon Little and Cam Sanders kept the lead intact to tie the series.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Yonathan Perlaza started the game with a double, giving him 39 on the year. His 39 doubles are the most in the International League and ranks top three in franchise history.

Iowa struck out 10 times offensively, marking the sixth time in their last seven games they have had double-digit strikeouts.

Iowa and St. Paul will play game three of their series tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch from Principal Park scheduled for 12:08 pm. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream them for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.