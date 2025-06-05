IGNORED by Every Major College... Now He's Scoring for USMNT
June 5, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC YouTube Video
From unknown to unmistakable - this is the rise of American soccer's most unlikely star.
Most college soccer recruiting stories end before they begin for players like Patrick Agyemang. Too late to develop, too overlooked to matter. At 6'3", he had the size but not the pedigree - coming out of high school he didn't have many serious offers from Division I programs, leaving him to prove himself in Division III soccer at Eastern Connecticut State University.
But some stories refuse to follow the script.
In just seven years, Agyemang has shattered every expectation placed on him. From Division III Rookie of the Year to Charlotte FC's leading scorer. From proving himself in the college ranks to scoring for the U.S. Men's National Team in his debut.
This is the story of how a player who was "too late" became something American soccer needed-a towering forward with the hunger of someone who remembers being overlooked and the skill to make sure it never happens again. Some players are born ready. Others are forged by being told they're not good enough.
Patrick Agyemang's story proves that sometimes the longest road leads to the most extraordinary destination.
BREAKAWAY is an MLS feature series that tells the stories of the person behind the player, and the roads they have traveled to get where they are and ultimately become who they are.
