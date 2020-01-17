IceMen Fall Short at South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Andrew Cheriwchan scored twice to help guide the South Carolina Stingrays to a 4-1 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen at the North Charleston Coliseum Friday night.

South Carolina took advantage of an Icemen miscue just 1:27 into the game. Following an Icemen turnover in their own end, Cole Ully fed a pass to Jonathan Charbonneau in the slow. Charbonneau immediately flipped a shot into the net past Jacksonville goaltender Griffen Outhouse.

The Stingrays extended their lead with just 17 seconds remaining in the opening frame when Andrew Cherniwchan joined the rush and collected a pass on the right wing from Ully. Cherniwchan made a deke move to get Outhouse to commit and then flipped a tough-angled shot into the net to put the Rays in front 2-0.

South Carolina went up by three when Kristoffers Bindulis finished off a one-timed shot on the power play.

The Icemen got on the board at 1:12 of the third period when Adam Dauda redirected a Dalton Thrower shot into the net past Stingrays netminder Logan Thompson.

Later in the period, the Icemen were on the power play. Defenseman Trey Phillips skated toward the net and was tripped up by an Stingrays defender, but not penalty was handed out. The result was a turnover, and South Carolina broke back the other way on a 2-on-1 shorthanded rush that Cherniwchan put in for his second tally of the game.

The sequence quelled the Icemen's comeback efforts and South Carolina would close out the game for a 4-1 victory.

The Icemen are back in action on Saturday when they play host to the Orlando Solar Bears for Military Appreciation Night. The game is sold out. The next opportunity for fans to catch the Icemen on home ice will be January 30 & 31 against Fort Wayne Komets.

