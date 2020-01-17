Saturday's Military Appreciation Night Game Sold Out

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets and AHL's Manitoba Moose announced today that Saturday's Military Appreciation Night Game (January 18) presented by Nimnicht Family of Dealerships and CSX is completely sold out.

This marks the third complete sellout for the Icemen this season.

"I would like to thank the greatest fans in hockey for their continued support of Jacksonville's hockey team," said Icemen President Bob Ohrablo. "I would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support of our presenting partners for our Military Appreciation night, Nimnicht and CSX."

The next opportunity for fans to catch the Icemen on home ice will be January 30 & 31 against the Fort Wayne Komets. Game time for both contests is 7:00 p.m.

