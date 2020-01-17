Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Ft. Wayne Komets

Game 39 (Home Game 18)

Vs. Ft. Wayne Komets (18-14-5-0, 41 pts)

Friday, January 17, 2020, 7:35pm ET

Heritage Bank Center - Cincinnati, OH

Overview: The Cyclones return home on Friday night to take on the Ft. Wayne Komets, in the begininiing of a three-game weekend for the 'Clones at home. Cincinnati took two-of-three games last week in Rapid City against the Rush, and still hold an eight-point lead over the Toledo Walleye for the top spot in the ECHL's Central Division,

Saturday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (23-9-6-0) collected a 6-2 win over the Rapid City Rush on Saturday night, in the finale of their three-game series. Forward Justin Vaive led the way with three goals, while forwards Nate Mitton, John Edwardh, and Darik Angeli each recorded lone tallies. Cincinnati outshot the Rush, 32-23, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 21 in the win.

Last Friday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (22-9-6-0) fell to the Rapid City Rush, 5-2, on Friday night. Forwards Jesse Schultz and Darik Angeli scored the goals for the Cyclones, who see their two-game winning streak come to an end. Cincinnati outshot the Rush, 34-27, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 22 in the loss

Last Wednesday Night Recap: The Cincinnati Cyclones (22-8-6-0) collected a 4-1 win over the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday night. Forwards Pascal Aquin, Jesse Schultz, and Nate Mitton, along with defenseman Justin Baudry scored the goals for the Cyclones, who now have points in five-straight games. The Cyclones outshot Rapid City, 32-26 on the night, with goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 25 in the win.

Previewing Ft. Wayne: The Komets are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday afternoon, and are 3-5-2-0 in their last 10 games overall. The power play has put up big numbers this season for the Komets, ranking third overall with a 24.7% conversion rate (39/158), and they have the top road man advantage at 26.0% (20/77). Ft. Wayne also has one of the top offenses in the League, ranking fifth with 3.84 goals per game, and third with 33.92 shots per 60 minutes. They are led offensively by forward Brady Shaw , who has accounted for 15 goals and 27 assists in 30 games played. He is followed by forwards Brett McKenzie (13g, 23a) and Shawn Szydlowski (8g, 24a) who round out the top three. In goal, Cole Kehler leads the way with a record of 9-6-1-0, along with a 3.05 goals-against average and a .897 save percentage.

Inside the Series: This is the fifth of seven meetings this season between Cincinnati and Ft. Wayne, with the 'Clones taking three of the first four meetings (3-0-1-0). Cincinnati has won both games played in Cincinnati, and each team will host one more game in the season series following Friday night.

Next Game Preview: Cincinnati continues their three-game weekend on Saturday night, in the first of two in a row against the Rapid City Rush. The Cyclones took two of the three meetings with the Rush last week on the road.

Luukkonen Recalled to Rochester: The Rochester Americans, Cincinnati's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate have recalled Cyclones goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen . This is the first call-up of the season for the rookie netminder. Named the Cyclones' representative for the upcoming 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic earlier in the week, Luukkonen has skated in 20 games for the Cyclones this season, accounting for a record of 12-5-3-0, and he ranks third with a 2.12 goals-against average, to go along with a .917 save-percentage. He is also tied for second in the ECHL with three shutouts. Luukkonen has allowed more than three goals on just five occasions this season, and has made 25 or more saves on 10 occasions. He was named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Month for December after posting a record of 6-2-1-0 and a 1.88 goals-against average along with a .925 save percentage.

Cyclones Acquire Hudon: The Cincinnati Cyclones have completed a three-way trade with the Adirondack Thunder and Norfolk Admirals. Cincinnati has acquired forward Philippe Hudon from the Thunder by way of the Admirals, in exchange for forward John Edwardh. Adirondack is also sending forward Alex Tonge and defenseman Gabriel Verpaelst to the Admirals to complete the deal. A native of Hudson, PQ, Hudon is in his first full pro season, and ranks fourth on the Admirals in scoring with seven goals and 10 assists in 33 games played. He made his pro debut late last season, appearing in 17 games between the Florida Everblades and the Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League (AHL), and accounting for three goals and five assists in that time. Prior to turning pro, the 2011, fifth round draft pick of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Detroit Red Wings, Hudon enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Concordia University in Montreal, PQ. In 105 career games with the Stingers, Hudon amassed 28 goals and 46 assists, and was also named team captain during the 2017-18 campaign. He played three years of junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Victoriaville Tigres from 2011-14, where he was responsible for 71 points (37g, 34a) in 156 career games.

Hats Off: Cyclones forward Justin Vaive recorded his first hat trick of the season in last Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rapid City Rush. It marked his sixth pro hat trick, and fifth of his Cyclones career. Vaive is now second on the team with 15 goals, and third with 24 points.

PK Climbing: The Cyclones penalty kill has risen to sixth in the ECHL, having successfully killed off 84.6% (121/143) of oppositional power plays. Cincinnati has killed off 26-of-28 opponent power plays in 2020, and have allowed four power play goals on their last 39 shorthanded chances.

Strong D: Cincinnati is second in the ECHL with 2.50 goals allowed per game, and pace the League with 26.55 shots against per 60 minutes, and have allowed 27 shots or fewer in 10-straight games. The Cyclones have allowed two or fewer goals in 15 of their last 22 games, and have given up more than three on just eight occasions. They are 22-4-4-0 this season when allowing three or fewer goals.

Home is Where the Wins Are: The Cyclones are one of the top home teams in the ECHL this season, posting a record of 13-2-2-0 on home ice, and are outscoring teams, 60-34, at Heritage Bank Center. Cincinnati tied an ECHL record with 30 home wins last season against just two regulation losses, and they outscored teams 155-73 on home ice, which was the lowest goals-against margin at home in the League

Milestone Night: December 13 was the 1,000th professional hockey game for Cyclones forward Jesse Schultz . The 37-year-old had a big game, dishing out four assists in a 5-2 win over the Kalamazoo Wings. Schultz recently recorded his 900th professional point, and currently sits at 357 goals and 564 assists across 1,010 games, in a career that has seen him spend time in North America in the ECHL, American Hockey League (AHL), and Central Hockey League (CHL), and he also skated in a pair of games for the Vancouver Canucks of the National Hockey League (NHL). He has also seen time overseas in Denmark, England, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, and Sweden.

Holding the Lead: Cincinnati has an 14-2-2-0 mark when scoring the game's first goal, and they are perfect in regulation when leading through two periods this season, accounting for a mark of 17-0-2-0.

