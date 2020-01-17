Cam Maclise Signs PTO with AHL's Chicago Wolves
January 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves signed on Friday Florida Everblades forward Cam Maclise to a professional tryout (PTO).
This marks the second AHL call-up of the season for Maclise, who previously signed a PTO with the Wolves on Dec. 1.
A native of Lacombe, Alberta, Maclise has posted seven goals and 18 points in 36 games with the Everblades this season. He has recorded 44 points (23g, 21a) in 83 career ECHL games, including 20 points (12g, 8a) in 34 games with the Jacksonville Icemen in the 2018-19 season. Maclise, 27, has also seen action in 105 career AHL games and has 20 career points (9g, 11a).
Prior to turning pro, Maclise played two seasons for Mount Royal University (USports) from 2015-17 and put up 56 career points (27g, 29a). Leading up to his collegiate career, Maclise was named the Alberta Junior Hockey League MVP following the 2012-13 season that saw him lead the Brooks Bandits in scoring en route to a league title.
The Everblades finish off a season-high five-game road trip with a Saturday night matchup against the Kalamazoo Wings. Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. ET at the Wings Event Center.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades forward Cam Maclise
(Kevin Bires Photography)
