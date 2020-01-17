Cyclones Tripped up in Weekend Opener

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (23-10-6-0) dropped a 4-1 decision to the Ft. Wayne Komets on Friday night. Defenseman Justin Baudry scored the lone goal for the Cyclones, who limit the opposition to under 28 shots for the 11th consecutive game.

After the Komets took a 2-0 lead after the first on goals from forward Brett McKenzie , and AJ Jenks on the power play, Ft. Wayne tacked on two more in the second when forward Brady Shaw lit the lamp, and McKenzie netted his second of the game to put the Komets up, 4-0, through 40 minutes.

The Cyclones stole some of the momentum back midway through the third when Baudry hammered home a power play tally from the high slot to cut the Cincinnati deficit to 4-1, however that is all the offense the 'Clones were able to muster, as Ft. Wayne held on for the 4-1 win.

The Cyclones dominated the shot totals on Friday night, outshooting Ft. Wayne, 36-12, on the evening, including 16-6 in the second, and 14-2 in the third. Cincinnati goaltender Michael Houser stopped eight shots in defeat. The Cyclones continue their three-game homestand on Saturday night against the Rapid City Rush. The face-off is scheduled for 7:35pm ET.

