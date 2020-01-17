ECHL Transactions - January 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 17, 2020:

Adirondack:

Add Corey Hartmoyer, G added as EBUG

Add Ryan Walker, F activated from reserve

Delete Blake Thompson, D placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG

Allen:

Delete Gabriel Gagne, F loaned to Rockford

Atlanta:

Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve

Delete Reid Jackman, F placed on reserve

Brampton:

Add T.J. Melancon, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Petgrave, D recalled by Utica

Florida:

Delete Cam Maclise, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)

Fort Wayne:

Add Gabriel Verpaelst, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Patrick Munson, G activated from reserve

Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve

Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Idaho:

Add Colby McAuley, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)

Delete Marco Roy, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Moroz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/28)

Indy:

Add Michael Doherty, F activated from reserve

Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve

Add Braeden Ostepchuk, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/16]

Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12) [1/16]

Jacksonville:

Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Zach Frye, D activated from reserve

Delete Cory Dunn, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Delete Rocco Carzo, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Conner Bleackley, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)

Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve

Delete Greg Chase, F placed on reserve

Delete Dillan Fox, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Roman Ammirato, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on reserve

Delete Roman Durny, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Reading:

Add David Drake, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Gerry Fitzgerald, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Felix Chamberland, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Strome, F placed on reserve

Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Gaudreau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)

South Carolina:

Add Matthew Nuttle, D activated from reserve

Delete Jaynen Rissling, D placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Brandon Anselmini, D returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from reserve

Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve

