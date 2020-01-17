ECHL Transactions - January 17
January 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, January 17, 2020:
Adirondack:
Add Corey Hartmoyer, G added as EBUG
Add Ryan Walker, F activated from reserve
Delete Blake Thompson, D placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Pasco, G released as EBUG
Allen:
Delete Gabriel Gagne, F loaned to Rockford
Atlanta:
Add Robert Powers, D activated from reserve
Delete Reid Jackman, F placed on reserve
Brampton:
Add T.J. Melancon, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Petgrave, D recalled by Utica
Florida:
Delete Cam Maclise, F loaned to Chicago (AHL)
Fort Wayne:
Add Gabriel Verpaelst, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Patrick Munson, G activated from reserve
Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from reserve
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve
Delete Jason Binkley, D placed on reserve
Delete Dylan Ferguson, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Idaho:
Add Colby McAuley, F added to active roster (traded from Orlando)
Delete Marco Roy, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Moroz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/28)
Indy:
Add Michael Doherty, F activated from reserve
Delete Karl El-Mir, F placed on reserve
Add Braeden Ostepchuk, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/16]
Delete Alex Krushelnyski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12) [1/16]
Jacksonville:
Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Jacob Cederholm, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Zach Frye, D activated from reserve
Delete Cory Dunn, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Delete Rocco Carzo, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Conner Bleackley, F added to active roster (traded from Idaho)
Add John Furgele, D activated from reserve
Delete Greg Chase, F placed on reserve
Delete Dillan Fox, F placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Roman Ammirato, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Charlie O'Connor, F placed on reserve
Delete Roman Durny, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Reading:
Add David Drake, D assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Gerry Fitzgerald, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Felix Chamberland, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Strome, F placed on reserve
Delete Luke Stork, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Gaudreau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/11)
South Carolina:
Add Matthew Nuttle, D activated from reserve
Delete Jaynen Rissling, D placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Brandon Anselmini, D returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Brandon Anselmini, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from reserve
Delete Shaquille Merasty, F placed on reserve
