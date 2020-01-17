Atlanta's Asselin Tricks Solar Bears in 5-4 OT Loss

DULUTH, Ga. - Blake Kessel's third period power-play goal helped the Orlando Solar Bears (15-15-5-1) secure a point, but Samuel Asselin's scored the game-winner in overtime to complete a hat trick performance and give the Atlanta Gladiators (17-20-0-0) a 5-4 victory over Orlando on Friday night at Infinite Energy Arena.

The game featured multiple lead changes, as Orlando rallied from a 2-0 deficit in the second period with goals from Johno May (7:51), Taylor Cammarata (15:12) and Jake Coughler (19:39) to take a 3-2 lead into the dressing room at the intermission. Two early third-period goals from the Gladiators restored the edge in favor of the home team.

A delay of game penalty to Atlanta's Joel Messner put the Solar Bears on the man advantage, and Kessel's wrist shot beat Chris Nell at 13:52 for his third of the season to bring the score even at 4-4.

Asselin ultimately won it for Atlanta when he cut through the slot and beat Zachary Fucale at 1:08 of the extra period.

Fucale took the overtime loss for Orlando with 31 saves on 36 shots against; Nell picked up the win for Atlanta by going 33-for-37.

THREE STARS:

1) Samuel Asselin - ATL

2) Blake Kessel - ORL

3) Derek Nesbitt - ATL

OTHER NOTABLES:

Orlando remains unbeaten in regulation against the Gladiators this season with a 3-0-2-0 record against Atlanta

Cammarata's goal at 15:12 of the second period during a four-on-four sequence tied the score at 2-2 and gave the forward his first goal with his new club after his acquisition earlier in the week from Idaho; Cammarata has two points (2g-2a) in his first two games with Orlando

Peter Abbandonato picked up two assists and now has a five-game point streak (2g-6a)

May's goal extended his point streak to four games (2g-2a)

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their six-game road trip when they face the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

