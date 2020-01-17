Game Preview: Solar Bears at Gladiators

January 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Atlanta Gladiators

VENUE: Infinite Energy Arena, Duluth, Ga.

DATE: Friday, Jan. 17 at 7:35 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Facebook, Mixlr, and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (15-15-4-1) face the Atlanta Gladiators (16-20-0-0) for the fifth of 11 meetings this season. Orlando owns a 3-0-1-0 record against Atlanta this season. The Solar Bears faced the Gladiators earlier this week, coming away with a 7-3 victory on Wednesday night, in a game in which Trevor Olson recorded a career-high four points.

FUCALE EXPECTED TO START: Goaltender Zachary Fucale is the anticipated starter for tonight's game after returning from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League earlier this week. Fucale's last action came in a relief appearance for Clint Windsor following the latter's ejection from Orlando's 8-2 win on Dec. 21. Fucale is 0-0-1 in two appearances against Atlanta this season with a 2.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .927.

ABBANDONATO PUTTING TOGETHER STREAK: Peter Abbandonato's three points (1g-2a) on Wednesday extended his overall point streak to four games (2g-4a) dating back to his first stint with Orlando in November. Should Abbandonato record a point in his next game he will match Tristin Langan (12/02-12/10; 3g-2a) for the longest point streak by a rookie for the Solar Bears this season.

BRODZINSKI PRODUCING AGAINST GLADIATORS: Defenseman Michael Brodzinski leads Orlando against Atlanta with eight assists and nine points in four games. The defenseman set a franchise record with five assists and a six-point outing against the Gladiators on Dec. 21.

DONAGHEY COMING OFF SLUMP-BUSTING PERFORMANCE: Until Wednesday, Cody Donaghey had gone the whole season without a multi-point game, after having nine multi-point outings last season. The defenseman finally broke out of his funk with a three-assist performance against the Gladiators Wednesday night. Donaghey will now set his sights on lightning the lamp, and currently leads Orlando with 91 shots on goal.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENT: Eric Neiley leads the Gladiators against Orlando with five points (3g-2a) through four games. He is the only player on Atlanta's roster with a positive plus-minus against Orlando (+3) and who has also played in every game of the head-to-head series.

NEXT GAMES:

The Solar Bears continue their six-game road trip when they face the Jacksonville Icemen at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. The Solar Bears return home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Thursday, Jan. 23 for a Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light - fans can take advantage of $5 domestic draft beers during the game.

