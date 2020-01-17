Swamp Rabbits Edge Admirals for Eighth Time

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Adam Rockwood's timely third-period breakaway goal proved to be the game-winner as the Swamp Rabbits held off a late charge from the Norfolk Admirals and defeated them 4-3 on Friday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It made eight wins in ten games against the South Division foe.

Rockwood's goal was set up in the midst of neutral zone confusion, and the rookie forward snuck in behind the defense and dangled to the backhand, and elevated a shot over the glove of Norfolk goaltender Michael McNiven to give Greenville a 4-1 lead early in the third period.

Norfolk made it interesting late. Sebastian Vidmar converted on a rebound, and J.C. Campagna scored with just six seconds to go in regulation, but ultimately, the Swamp Rabbits' defense held on for the win, their 20th of the season. Helvig made 35 saves in the win, his ninth of the year.

Greenville added two goals to pad the lead in the second period, which proved necessary. Michael Pelech started the offensive onslaught early in the second period at the 2:30 mark. A dump-in rimmed around the boards was misplayed by McNiven, and Patrick Bajkov cut off the pass and sent the puck to Pelech who put home the easy tap-in.

Will Lochead completed a dominant second period for Greenville after Jake Horton and Rockwood started a two-on-one break. Horton's initial shot was stopped, but Lochead would not be denied on his second crack at the rebound. His first pro goal put Greenville ahead 3-1 at the 17:33 mark of the second.

Both teams played to a tie in the first period. It took just over five minutes for the Swamp Rabbits to strike first. At four-on-four, Ryan Black rushed the puck up the right wing, and caught Kamerin Nault going to the net, and the tip hit the back of the net to elevate Greenville to the lead.

Former Swamp Rabbit Roman Ammirato tied the game just over two and a half minutes later on a Swamp Rabbits turnover.

Special teams was the name of the game on Wednesday for the Swamp Rabbits in their 6-5 win over the Admirals, but not on this night. Neither team found the back of the net on their power play opportunities.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits end the season series with Norfolk with DC Comics Night on Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Tickets, including the Family 4 Pack, are available at SwampRabbits.com.

