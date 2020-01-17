Northside Hospital Steps up Big for Gwinnett County

January 17, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release





Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators and Northside Hospital are teaming up for Hockey Fights Cancer Weekend on February 28 and 29. The two-game stretch will be a celebration of survivorship that honors those who have battled cancer. It also raises awareness and funds, to support research, education, and advocacy for cancer patients and their families.

"Northside's partnership with the Atlanta Gladiators is an excellent way to support both the team and its fans, and also to share our common focus on meaningful community efforts," said Lee Echols, head of marketing for Northside Hospital. "We thank the Gladiators for including Northside Hospital in its game experience."

Northside Hospital will not only be the presenting sponsor for both game dates but will show their further support by having Northside employees heavily involved in both night's activities. The Gladiators will also give back to Northside for their support, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Northside Cancer Institute, from the Hockey Fights Cancer Specialty Jersey Auction on Saturday, February 29. The specialty jerseys will feature the nicknames of Gladiators players.

Northside Hospital will also be the presenting sponsor of the Gladiators Annual Martin Luther King Day Game on January 20. The game will feature a tribute to the great Dr. King and the first 500 kids to enter Infinite Energy Arena will receive a free Martin Luther King, Jr. T-Shirt to create awareness and pay respect to the late Dr. King.

The Atlanta Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league and are the Affiliate of the Eastern Conference Champion Boston Bruins. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth, Georgia. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for providing fun, friendly, family, affordable entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the best "Things to Do" in the Atlanta Metro area and across the North Georgia region. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.atlantagladiators.com or by calling the front office at (770) 497-5100.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.