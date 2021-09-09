Icemen Agree to Terms with Forward Ben Hawerchuk

Forward Ben Hawerchuk with the Brampton Beast

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ben Hawerchuk for the 2021-22 season.

Hawerchuk, 23, joins the Icemen after playing in Sweden last season with Ostersunds IK where he collected 23 points (12g, 11a) in 33 games.

"Ben is a tenacious forward that plays with some bite to his game," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "We believe he is going to bring a lot of character and energy to our lineup."

During the 2019-20 season, Hawerchuk began his professional career with the Brampton Beast (ECHL), logging three points (2g, 1a) in 14 games. Before his time in Brampton, the 5-11, 185-pound forward began that season with the University of New Brunswick (USports) where he recorded eight points (1g, 7a) in 13 contests.

The King City, Ontario resident totaled a balanced 136 points (67g, 69a) in his four seasons with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Hawerchuk is the son of the late Dale Hawerchuk, who amassed 1,409 points in 16 NHL seasons from 1981-1997.

Hawerchuk joins Ara Nazarian (F), Abbott Girduckis (F), Travis Howe (F), Derek Lodermeier (F) Jacob Friend (D), Croix Evingson (D), Jacob Panetta (D) and Charles Williams (G) as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

