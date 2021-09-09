2021-22 Promotional Schedule Announced

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have unveiled their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 ECHL season, beginning with First Face-Off on Saturday, October 30 . The contest will feature $1 Pizza, Hot Dogs, Sodas, and Beers, which will again be available for select games later in the season.

Cincinnati's home opener will be the team's first regular season home game in 602 days, dating back to March 7, 2020. Fans will not only enjoy the return of the Cyclones to Heritage Bank Center ice, but also the return of traditional promotional nights such as Shutout the Hate (NOV 12), New Year's Eve indoor fireworks (DEC 31), Throwback Weekend/Teddy Bear Toss (JAN 7-8), Cyclones Fight Cancer (FEB 5), Military Appreciation + Sensory Friendly (FEB 20), Wiener Dog Races (MAR 19), and Fan Appreciation (APR 15).

In addition to these, the Cyclones will continue to offer $1 beers for several games this season, along with continuing to host 5-1-3 Fridays throughout the year. During every Friday home game (excluding Throwback Weekend and Fan Appreciation Night), fans can enjoy $5 craft drafts, $1 sodas, and $3 burgers.

Giveaway items will be featured prominently throughout the season and include fan favorites such as Team Calendars (OCT 30), T-Shirts (JAN 12), Kids Jerseys (JAN 16), and two Bobblehead Nights (MAR 11, APR 1).

With select promotions, the Cyclones will wear Specialty Jerseys throughout the season. These games will be marked with an (**) below, and will conclude with a postgame jersey auction. In all, the 'Clones will wear nine different Specialty Jerseys.

Below is the full list of promotional nights and giveaways:

*All home games are scheduled to begin at 7:30 P.M. unless noted otherwise *

Games marked with an ( ** ) feature specialty jerseys

Sat, October 30: First Face-Off + Select $1 Concessions | Giveaway: Team Calendar

Thu, November 4: $1 Beers + Pucks N Pups | Giveaway: Team Playing Cards

Sat, November 6: Fundraising Night

Tue, November 9: $1 Beers

Wed, November 10: $1 Beers

Fri, November 12: Shutout The Hate Night **

Wed, November 24: Thanksgiving Eve

Fri, November 26: Black Friday Game | Giveaway: kids eat FREE + Team Postcard

Sat, December 4: DC Comics Night ** + Character Appearances

Wed, December 8: $1 Beers | Giveaway: Christmas Socks

Fri, December 10: ELF Night **

Wed, December 29: $1 Beers

Fri, December 31 (6 P.M.) : New Year's Eve featuring INDOOR FIREWORKS

Fri, January 7: Throwback Weekend/Teddy Bear Toss/Select $1 Concessions

Sat, January 8: Throwback Weekend/Teddy Bear Toss/Select $1 Concessions

Wed, January 12: $1 Beers | Giveaway: T-Shirt

Sun, January 16 (3 P.M.) : Giveaway: Kids Jersey

Wed, January 26: $1 Beers

Frid, January 28: Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend ** + Character Appearances

Sat, January 29 (7 P.M.) : Marvel Super Hero™ Weekend ** + Character Appearances

Wed, February 2: $1 Beers

Sat, February 5: Cyclones Fight Cancer ** | Giveaway: Cyclones Beanie Hat

Wed, February 9: $1 Beers

Thu, February 17: $1 Beers

Fri, February 18: Wizard Night **

Sun, February 20 (3 P.M.) : Military Appreciation + Sensory Friendly Night

Thu, February 24: $1 Beers

Sat, February 26: Ronald McDonald House Night **

Sun, February 27 (3 P.M.) : Giveaway: Ice Cream "Sunday" Bowl + Spoon

Fri, March 11: Cincinnati Coneys Night ** | Giveaway: Bobblehead

Wed, March 16 (10 A.M.) : $1 Beers

Fri, March 18: Giveaway: Beach Towel

Sat, March 19: Pucks N Pups + Wiener Dog Races

Fri, April 1: Space Night | Giveaway: Twister Astronaut Bobblehead

Sat, April 2: Star Wars Night **

Fri, April 15: Fan Appreciation Night + Select $1 Concessions

The 2021-2022 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

