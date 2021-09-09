Nailers Sign Félix Paré

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their tenth player signing of the 2021 offseason. Wheeling has signed forward Félix Paré to an ECHL contract.

Paré, 21, is set to begin his professional career, after playing parts of five seasons in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. Félix was selected into the QMJHL by the Victoriaville Tigres as a 16-year old in 2016, and he made his debut that season, which featured a goal in his second career game. The forward saw his playing time and his role increase over the course of the next three seasons with the Tigres, which included a playoff series win in 2018-19, and a 15-goal, 31-point campaign in 2019-20. Paré started this past season in Victoriaville, before getting traded to Cape Breton, where he wrapped up his junior career with 13 points in 22 games for the Eagles.

"Félix Paré is a big, physical forward, who is first in on the forecheck, and blocks a lot of shots in his own end," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "We plan on continuing his growth and development as a player, as we see a bright future in him."

The Lévis, Québec native will be the second member of his family to play in the ECHL. His brother Cédric tallied 40 points in 67 games last season with the Utah Grizzlies, and was recently acquired by the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. The brothers were teammates with the Lévis Commandeurs in 2015-16.

"Pittsburgh, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and Wheeling have created a winning mentality, and I am excited to join that," Paré said. "My brother played in this league last year, so I am excited to see what I can do in this league. I see myself as an all-around player, who is good on the penalty kill and plays well in my own zone, while contributing to the offense. I can also bring physicality and drop my gloves."

Félix Paré and the Wheeling Nailers will begin the team's 30th season in Fort Wayne on October 23rd, before the team plays its home opener against the Komets on Saturday, November 6th at 7:10. Season memberships are available, and fans can get more information by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

