Everblades Announce 2021 Preseason Games, Schedule Change

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are set to host a pair of preseason games on Friday, Oct. 15 and Saturday, Oct. 16 as they renew their in-state rivalry with the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena.

Florida and Orlando, which will meet 15 times during the regular season this year, will square off at 7:30 p.m. in the first game, while the preseason finale on Saturday will take place at 7 p.m.

Additionally, the regular season game scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 5 against Orlando at 7:30 p.m. has now been moved to Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m..

Blades 365 Members with full-season plans have tickets included in their packages for both preseason games. Single-game tickets for both preseason games start at just $10. Tickets for these games, along with all regular season games will be available to purchase starting on Monday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. All Blades 365 members have the opportunity to purchase presale tickets for regular season games until Friday, Sept. 10.

All ticket packages, including voucher and select plans, can be picked up at both preseason games. The Blades will have ticket sales staff located around the corner from the Box Office, near the hockey statue, on the south side of Hertz Arena for ticket pickup. Pickup will begin at 6 p.m. prior to both contests. Blades 365 Members who can't pick up their tickets this weekend can pick them up during the week (Monday-Friday) from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.

