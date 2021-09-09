Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Represented by Royals Selects in Travel Champs Labor Day Tournament

Four teams represented the Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association at the Travel Champs Labor Day Tournament Sept. 4-6. The Mite B, Squirt B, Peewee B and Bantam B Royals Selects teams competed hard, and both the players and parents made the Reading Royals and RRYHA proud.

Mite B: 2-2, finished 3rd.

Squirt B: 4-1, finished 2nd.

Peewee B: 5-0, won championship.

Bantam B: 3-2, won championship.

"Teams that represented our program did an awesome job on and off the ice," Terry Denike, the Royals' youth hockey director, said. "Our players were incredible ambassadors for both the Royals and RRYHA."

The Selects program, which started in 2020, includes players from the RRYHA In-House Leagues that exhibit good leadership, coachability, attitude and behavior on and off the ice as well as show signs of wanting to play at the next level.

The RRYHA takes pride in developing its own players from the ground up through its Learn to Play, In-House Youth Leagues, Skill Clinics, Selects, and its recently created summer camps.

"Travel Champs runs a great tournament. This was an awesome way to kick off the 2021-22 youth hockey season," Denike said. "I'm glad the kids saw some good competition and had a nice experience in Hershey.

"We had five teams that I wanted to enter in the tournament. Our Mite C team couldn't attend because there weren't enough teams to fill their bracket. I'm excited for the Halloween Howl tournament at the end of October. It's a Mites-only event, so both our Mite B and Mite C teams will have the chance to compete there."

The Royals Selects will also compete in the upcoming Columbus Day Tournament in Lehigh Valley.

"Anyone in the leagues can be a Selects player, and I look forward to selecting new players from our Youth Hockey Leagues for this coming season," Denike said.

