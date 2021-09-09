Thunder Announces 2021-22 Promotional Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the 2021-22 promotional schedule.

The 30th Anniversary season opens with a pair of games at INTRUST Bank Arena. The Thunder will play 36 home games from the end of October through April.

Opening Night, presented by UBuildIt, is Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Poster Schedule, presented by EMC, Oliver's Sports and Wichita Brewing Company.

On Saturday, October 30, we will conclude our 30th Anniversary Opening Weekend with the annual Toyota Block Party. Join us outside Entrances A and B for the festivities beginning at 4 p.m. The team will wear a special 30th Anniversary jersey, which will be auctioned off with details being announced at a later date.

A few of the new promotions include Machinists Union Local Lodge 839 Night, Hockey Is For Everyone Night, Nickelodeon Night Featuring Baby Shark and Noche del Trueno honoring the Hispanic and Latino Communities of Kansas.

Returning this season are fan-favorite promotions such as #ILOVEWICHITA Night, presented by Davis-Moore, Big Fish Bail Bonds, Hajoca, Lee Media and U.S. Mortgage, Nickelodeon Night featuring Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teddy Bear Toss and Pirates & Princess Night.

Coming back from previous years are Nickelodeon Night featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, Nickelodeon Night featuring Paw Patrol, two Faith and Family Nights, Star Wars Night and Educational Day Game on Wednesday, April 6.

All promotions are subject to change.

The Thunder will open their home schedule on Friday, October 29 against the Utah Grizzlies and close home-opening weekend on Saturday, October 30 as the Wheeling Nailers make their first-ever trip to the Air Capital.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. October is not far away and the schedule has been announced. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

