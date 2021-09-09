Steelheads 25th Anniversary Reunion Game Set for October 9

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud members of the ECHL, will welcome back alumni and distinguished guests to Idaho Central Arena for the 25th Anniversary Reunion Game on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. to celebrate 25 years of Steelheads hockey in the Treasure Valley.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Sep. 15 at 10:00 a.m.

"After a difficult year without hockey, this is a great way to bring fans and players together to kick off the new season and the return of the Steelheads to downtown Boise," said Eric Trapp, President of Idaho Sports Properties. "There have been many great players and people to come through the Steelheads, and we always look forward to bringing them back to play again. Many players still call Boise home, and that's a testament not only to our organization but also the impact and loyalty of the community for our players."

The reunion game will feature two teams of former Steelheads players spanning from the inaugural 1997-98 WCHL season through more recently retired players in three 20-minute periods of running clock. Both teams will feature at least 18 alumni players. Steelheads alumni forwards Marty Flichel ('02-'03, '04-'12) and Cal Ingraham ('98-'02) will Captain the two teams and make team selections to determine the rosters.

A full roster will be announced closer to the event.

The Idaho Steelheads came into existence in 1996 with the name decided by the "Pepsi Name The Team Sweepstakes" and logo designed by Hailey, Idaho native Blake Thorton. Since their inaugural season in 1997-98, the team has competed in both the West Coast Hockey League (WCHL) and ECHL, won two Kelly Cup Championships in 2004 and 2007, earned the Brabham Cup as regular season champions in 2010 en route to their third Kelly Cup Final, and have not missed the postseason in the entire organization's history when a postseason has been possible.

In the community, the Steelheads have been active in bringing awareness and education of hockey to the Treasure Valley since their inception and continue this tradition today. The Steelheads players have been at the center of this involvement, assisting with the Blue Cross of Idaho Be Hip, Get Fit, Play Hockey program of teaching and educating schools about hockey and good health, the Steelheads Reading Program to encourage education and reading for elementary school students, and numerous local causes like food drives, Toys For Tots, and more.

Doors for the 25th Anniversary Alumni Game will open at 6:30 p.m. with the opening puck drop at 7:00 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are General Admission-no assigned seats-and cost just $15 for non-season ticket holders. Season Ticket Holders wishing to purchase additional seats have until September 15 to contact their ticket representative for a discounted rate until they go on sale to the general public.

The Steelheads are back for the 2021-22 season! Season tickets and flex plans are available ahead of the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 22 against the Utah Grizzlies at Idaho Central Arena. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for the return of hockey to Downtown Boise! Stay connected to the Steelheads all summer long on IdahoSteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

