Garrett Metcalf Returns to Utah for Second Pro Season

September 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed Salt Lake City native goaltender Garrett Metcalf for the 2021-2022 season.

It will be Metcalf's second season as a professional. Last season with the Grizzlies Metcalf went 4-4 with a 2.33 goals against average and a .915 save percentage in 9 contests. Metcalf was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Metcalf won the ECHL Goaltender of the Week award for April 19-25. That week he saved 51 of 54 and won both games he started. Garrett was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the 6th round (179th overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Grizzlies home opener is on Saturday, October 23rd. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by phone at (801) 988-8000. For updates on the upcoming season, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.