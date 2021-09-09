Max Coatta Signs with Rapid City

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that forward Max Coatta has been signed for the 2021-22 season.

"I'm very excited to be joining the Rush," said Coatta. "I've heard nothing but great things about the team, organization and community and I know there is a real excitement for this season. I can't wait to get started."

Coatta joins the Rush after spending the 2020-21 season playing for Tyringe SoSS in Sweden, where he recorded eight goals and six assists over 13 games played. Prior to his time overseas, Coatta played the 2019-20 ECHL season with the Idaho Steelheads, a team for which Rush head coach Scott Burt was an assistant. He appeared in 42 games and scored seven goals along with six assists.

"Max is a player I am very familiar with after having him play for me in Idaho two seasons ago," said Burt. "He is an endless workhorse and our players will see his work ethic and gravitate towards him."

A native of Minnetonka, Minnesota, Coatta played four seasons of college hockey at Minnesota State University and was the Mavericks' captain during his junior and senior seasons. In 148 career NCAA games, he put up 24 goals and 28 assists.

"Max is looking for a fresh start to continue to maximize his potential and build on his hockey career," said Burt. "He will be looked upon to continue being the hardest working player on the team and to build upon his point total."

