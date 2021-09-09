Goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos Signs with Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that they have signed goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Sakellaropoulos (pronounced suh-kill-uh-rop-uh-liss), 27, played 33 games for the Thunder during the 2018-19 season, going 19-6-5 while carrying a .915 save percentage and a 2.51 goals-against average. The netminder also earned three call-ups to the AHL with Binghamton, Utica and Springfield. During the 2019-20 season, the Tinley Park, Illinois native made stops in Rapid City, Norfolk, and Orlando, appearing in a total of 38 games.

After signing to play with Adirondack for the 2020-21 season, Sakellaropoulos played six games for the Wichita Thunder, going 2-3-1 with a 2.60 GAA and a .934 SV%.

Sakellaropoulos played four seasons at Union College in Schenectady from 2013 until 2017 and was a member of the 2014 National Championship team. The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder backstopped 82 games for the Flying Dutchmen (40-22-13, 2.54 GAA, .914 sv.%).

