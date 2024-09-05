Hudson Valley Spoils Urias' Gem, Clinches Playoffs

September 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - The Asheville Tourists had their sights set on a victory with a two-run lead and two outs in the bottom of the ninth. The win slipped through their fingers and even though Asheville came up short, the fight from this group continues to show up night after night.

Needing only one more out to win, Asheville allowed back-to-back RBI hits that tied the game. The Renegades held the Tourists scoreless in the top of the tenth and walked off in the bottom half. Asheville held a 4-0 lead going into the eighth, but Hudson Valley turned the momentum their way with two runs in that frame as well.

Manuel Urias was denied a win despite five shutout innings pitched. The right-hander limited the opposition to only two hits and struck out six. Offensively, Asheville scored all four of their runs in the third inning. Walker Janek and Garret Guillemette each hit two-run doubles that gave the Tourists a comfortable margin at the time.

It is just the third game this season Asheville has lost when carrying a lead into the ninth inning. The win for Hudson Valley made their playoff berth official. The Renegades will meet the Greensboro Grasshoppers next week in Northern Division Championship series.

