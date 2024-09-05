Claws Roll in Aberdeen, Win 15-0 on Thursday

ABERDEEN, MD - The BlueClaws scored 15 runs on 17 hits and cruised to a 15-0 win over Aberdeen on Thursday night. The BlueClaws have won two straight after dropping the series opener on Tuesday.

Hendry Mendez, earlier in the day named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month for August, singled home a run in the first inning. Jersey Shore then scored four times in the second. Emaarion Boyd singled one in then stole second on a play on which Troy Schreffler swiped home on the throw through.

The BlueClaws did the same thing, with Trent Farquhar taking second and Boyd home. Finally, Keaton Anthony singled in a run. A big blow came in the fourth when Bryson Ware tripled home two more to push the lead up to 10-0.

Jersey Shore then added five more runs in the top of the sixth. Keaton Anthony homered, his fourth of the season. Pierce Bennett also tripled home three and Jordan Dissin added an RBI on a groundout.

Meanwhile, starter Luke Russo (4-2) was excellent. He threw six scoreless innings with six strikeouts in his final start of the season.Jake Eddington, Alex Garbrick and Ethan Chenault followed Russo with scoreless innings.

Anthony led the way with four hits including a home run. Six players had two hits: Boyd, Farquhar, Mendez, Ware, Bennett, and Troy Schreffler. Bennett led the team with three RBIs in the win.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Mitch Neunborn will start for the BlueClaws.

