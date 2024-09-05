Mendez Wins Phillies Minor League Player of the Month

September 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







BlueClaws OF Hendry Mendez was named Phillies Minor League Player of the Month for August, it was announced on Thursday by the Phillies.

Mendez, 20, slashed .352/.452/.535 (.987 OPS), going 25-for-71 with six doubles, two triples, one home run, seven RBI, 12 walks, 16 runs scored, an 8.3 percent strikeout rate (7-84) and a 14.3 percent walk rate (12-84) in 20 games for the BlueClaws during the month. Among hitters in the South Atlantic League with at least 80 plate appearances, the left-handed batter ranked first in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS and strikeout rate, third in slugging percentage, tied for sixth in runs scored, tied for seventh in total bases (38), tied for ninth in hits and 10 th in walk rate.

A native of the Dominican Republic, Mendez tied his career high with four hits on Aug. 31 against Hudson Valley. Originally signed by the Milwaukee Brewers as an amateur free agent on Jan. 15, 2021, he was acquired by the Phillies in a trade with Milwaukee on Nov. 14, 2023.

Mendez is the second BlueClaw to win the award this year, following Otto Kemp in May.

