Hot Rods Game Notes

September 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Onto Thursday.... After clinching a playoff spot on Tuesday, the Bowling Green Hot Rods struggled to score runs on Wednesday night. Bowling Green was held to one hit, which was a game-tying solo homer from Colton Ledbetter in the seventh. Chandler Murphy made his tenth start for the team, striking out four over 4.0 innings. Jack Snyder and Seth Chavez combined to allow just one run over 4.0 frames out of the bullpen.

Playoff Bound.... For the third time in four years, the Bowling Green Hot Rods are going to the South Atlantic League Playoffs. On Tuesday, Bowling Green defeated the Greensboro Grasshoppers 5-4 to clinch a spot into the postseason. The pitching staff combined for 16 strikeouts, while Homer Bush Jr. drove in three runs. It was Bush Jr.'s first three-RBI game in a Hot Rods uniform. The Hot Rods play the Rome Emperors in the South Division Championship Series, starting on Tuesday, September 10.

Sustained Success.... With the Hot Rods clinching a postseason spot for 2024, it will continue the impressive recent playoff history. A spot in this year's playoffs means appearances in the postseason seven of the last eight years. This also includes three league titles in 2018, 2021, and 2022.

Awesome August.... A big reason for Bowling Green's massive playoff push is how great they played in the month of August. The Hot Rods ended the month with an 18-8 record, which was the team's best per month. Bowling Green lost just two games at home, while also maintaining a 2.67 ERA.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.