Ledbetter Homers in 2-1 Loss to Greensboro
September 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release
Greensboro, North Carolina - Colton Ledbetter's seventh-inning solo home run was the only offense for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (39-20, 75-50) in a 2-1 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (32-29, 71-55) at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Greensboro plated the first run of the game in the bottom of the fourth against Bowling Green starter Chandler Murphy. With one out, Omar Alfonzo homered to right field, giving the Grasshoppers a 1-0 lead.
The Hot Rods tied the game in the top of the seventh against Grasshoppers starter Carlson Reed. Colton Ledbetter broke up the perfect game with a solo homer to left, evening the score at 1-1.
The Grasshoppers regained the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning against Hot Rods reliever Seth Chavez. Shawn Ross hit a one-out, solo home run to give Greensboro a 2-1 lead. Valentin Linarez struck out the side in the top of the ninth, ending the game in a 2-1 Hot Rods loss.
Carlos Jimenez (2-0) received the win, going 1.2 hitless innings with one walk and one strikeout. Chavez (0-1) was given his first loss of the season, allowing one run on two hits, walking one and striking out two over 2.0 innings of relief. Linarez (2) picked up the save over 1.0 perfect inning with three strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers will play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday at First National Bank Field with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jackson Baumeister (3-3, 2.57) against Greensboro RHP Wilber Dotel (9-5, 5.49).
Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.
