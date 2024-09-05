Aidan Miller Named SAL Player of the Month for August

September 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aidan Miller, who was promoted to Double-A Reading on Tuesday, was named South Atlantic League Player of the Month for August, it was announced by Major League Baseball.

Miller batted .299/.370/.536 and led the league in runs (19), total bases (52) and triples (three) and finished second in hits (29), slugging percentage (.536) and OPS (.906). He was fourth in RBI (16) and fifth in doubles (six). He recorded eight multi-hit games and had a nine-game hitting streak August 14-23.

Miller, who joined the BlueClaws on June 11th, two days after his 20th birthday, was selected by Philadelphia in the first round (27th overall) of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Mitchell High School in New Port Richey, Florida.

This is the first time the BlueClaws have had the South Atlantic League Player of the Month since they became a High-A affiliate in 2021.

Miller was the 16th Phillies first round pick to play for the BlueClaws.

