Late Inning Dramatics End in Hot Rods' 5-4 Loss

September 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro, North Carolina - Colton Ledbetter grabbed another three-hit game and Noah Myers went deep, but it was enough as the Bowling Green Hot Rods (39-21, 75-51) dropped the third game of the series, 5-4 to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (33-29, 72-55) on Thursday at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The first run of the game came around to score for the Grasshoppers in the bottom of the third inning against Hot Rods starter Jackson Baumeister. Luke Brown walked and Javier Rivas was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Both runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Kalae Harrison, and Brown came in to score on a wild pitch, making it a 1-0 Greensboro lead.

Greensboro extended their lead in the bottom of the sixth inning against Bowling Green reliever Jake Christianson. Mitch Jebb led off with bunt single and stole second base. With two outs, Shaw Ross singled to left, scoring Jebb to make it a 2-0 Grasshoppers lead.

The Hot Rods scored their first run of the game in the top of the seventh against Grasshoppers reliever Darvin Garcia. Gregory Barrios worked a one-out walk and advanced to third on a Ledbetter single. Mac Horvath lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Barrios, making it a 2-1 game.

Two more runs came around to score in the top of the eight for the Hot Rods on a two-run homer for Myers, handing them their first lead of the night, 3-2. The Grasshoppers plated three runs in the bottom of the eighth, including a two-run blast from P.J. Hilson, taking the lead back, 5-3. Elijah Birdsong allowed one run to Bowling Green in the ninth, but locked down the save in a 5-4 Grasshoppers win.

Magdiel Cotto (1-1) received the win, tossing 1.0 inning while allowing two runs on one hit. Adam Boucher (2-1) was given the loss, surrendering three runs on three hits while striking out three. Birdsong (2) picked up the save, giving up one run over 1.0 inning with a walk and a strikeout.

The Hot Rods and the Grasshoppers play the fourth game of a six-game series on Friday with a 5:30 PM CT first pitch at First National Bank Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Owen Wild (6-1, 2.63) against Greensboro RHP Derek Diamond (5-6, 4.66).

