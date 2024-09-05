Renegades Edge Tourists, 5-4

Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades came from behind once again on Thursday night, erasing a 4-0 deficit in the eighth to win 5-4 over the Asheville Tourists in 10 innings at Heritage Financial Park. Jackson Castillo provided the walk-off single to score Josh Moylan, the 11th walk-off win of the year for Hudson Valley.

Asheville rallied against Kyle Carr in the top of the third when Justin Trimble reached on a dropped third strike, Alejandro Nunez singled, and Anthony Huezo walked to load the bases. Walker Janek doubled to score Trimble and Nunez, and a two-run double from Garret Guillemette later in the frame drove in Huezo and Janek to make it 4-0 Tourists.

Hudson Valley struggled to generate offense for much of the game but got on the board in the eighth. After an Antonio Gomez infield single, George Lombard Jr. doubled to put runners at second and third. Garrett Martin then ripped a two-run double into right to score Gomez and Lombard and cut the deficit to 4-2.

The comeback continued in the bottom of the ninth when Dylan Jasso singled and scored on a Roc Riggio RBI double, his 27th two-bagger of the year. Lombard knocked in Riggio with a single to tie the game at 4-4. Lombard was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles. All runs in the eighth and ninth scored with two outs.

The Renegades bullpen was nearly perfect behind Carr. Harrison Cohen, Mason Vinyard, Thomas Balboni Jr., and Joel Valdez threw six hitless innings while striking out 10 batters. The Hudson Valley bullpen has thrown 13.1 scoreless innings in the series with Asheville.

After Valdez struck out the side in the top of the 10th, Castillo drove in automatic runner Josh Moylan with a single up the middle leading off the bottom of the 10th, giving the Renegades their second walk-off win of the series. The knock for Castillo came in his lone at-bat of the game after coming on as a pinch runner in the eighth.

POSTGAME NOTES: The win improved the Renegades record at Heritage Financial Park to 45-18 (.714) on the season, the best home record in Minor League Baseball... The victory was also the team's 71st of the season, tying the 2021 and 2022 teams for most wins in a single season in Renegades history.

Hudson Valley will look for their 11th straight home win as they battle Asheville on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network. RHP Baron Stuart (8-3, 3.62) gets the ball for the Renegades, while RHP Derek True (2-5, 6.60) takes the mound for the Tourists. For tickets and more information slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

