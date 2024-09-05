Grasshoppers Defeat the Hot Rods, 5-4 Thursday Evening
September 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 5-4 on Thursday, September 5. The Grasshoppers improved to 33-29 on the second half of the season while the Hot Rods fell to 39-21. Bowling Green outhit Greensboro 7-6 while the Grasshoppers had two mishaps.
Infielder Mitch Jebb led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with a double and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Hudson Head, P.J. Hilson, Shawn Ross, and Lonnie White Jr.
Leading at the plate for the Hot Rods was outfielder Colton Ledbetter as he went 3-5 with a double. Outfielder Noah Myers followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Bowling Green were also recorded by Gregory Barrios and Tatem Levins.
Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up two hits and three free bases on three scoreless innings of work. Magdiel Cotto recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-1 on the season.
Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher Jackson Baumeister as he tallied nine strikeouts and gave up one hit, one earned run, and one free base on five innings of work. Boucher took the loss for the Hot Rods and fell to 2-1 on the season.
The Grasshoppers are back in action at home tomorrow, Friday September 6 for Pirates Night and FANomenal Fireworks Friday. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game visit www.gsohoppers.com or call (336) 268-2255.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from September 5, 2024
- Claws Roll in Aberdeen, Win 15-0 on Thursday - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Drive Relinquish Lead Late to Fall 4-3 to Dash - Greenville Drive
- Hudson Valley Spoils Urias' Gem, Clinches Playoffs - Asheville Tourists
- Walcott & Moore Each Drive in 2 in Loss - Hickory Crawdads
- Renegades Edge Tourists, 5-4 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Ledbetter Homers in 2-1 Loss to Greensboro - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Late Inning Dramatics End in Hot Rods' 5-4 Loss - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Grasshoppers Defeat the Hot Rods, 5-4 Thursday Evening - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- Mendez Wins Phillies Minor League Player of the Month - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Aidan Miller Named SAL Player of the Month for August - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Renegades Game Notes - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Asheville Tourists Release 2025 Schedule - Asheville Tourists
- Ledbetter Homers in 2-1 Loss to Greensboro - Bowling Green Hot Rods
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Grasshoppers Stories
- Grasshoppers Defeat the Hot Rods, 5-4 Thursday Evening
- Grasshoppers' Eight Hits Lift Them 2-1 Over the Hot Rods on Wednesday Evening
- Grasshoppers Drop 5-4 to the Hot Rods in the First Game of Their Final Home Series
- Grasshoppers Take Series Win with a 5-4 Victory over Tourists
- Grasshoppers' 10 Hits Lift Them Over the Tourists, 10-6