Grasshoppers Defeat the Hot Rods, 5-4 Thursday Evening

September 5, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 5-4 on Thursday, September 5. The Grasshoppers improved to 33-29 on the second half of the season while the Hot Rods fell to 39-21. Bowling Green outhit Greensboro 7-6 while the Grasshoppers had two mishaps.

Infielder Mitch Jebb led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with a double and two runs scored. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Hudson Head, P.J. Hilson, Shawn Ross, and Lonnie White Jr.

Leading at the plate for the Hot Rods was outfielder Colton Ledbetter as he went 3-5 with a double. Outfielder Noah Myers followed close behind as he went 2-4 with a home run, two RBI, and one run scored. Hits for Bowling Green were also recorded by Gregory Barrios and Tatem Levins.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Wilber Dotel as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up two hits and three free bases on three scoreless innings of work. Magdiel Cotto recorded the win for the Grasshoppers and improved to 1-1 on the season.

Starting on the mound for Bowling Green was righthanded pitcher Jackson Baumeister as he tallied nine strikeouts and gave up one hit, one earned run, and one free base on five innings of work. Boucher took the loss for the Hot Rods and fell to 2-1 on the season.

