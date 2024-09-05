Asheville Tourists Release 2025 Schedule

ASHEVILLE - The schedule for the Asheville Tourists 2025 season is official. The Tourists Home Opener set for April 8, 2025 versus the Greenville Drive. Asheville will also play at home on July 4, Mother's Day, Memorial Day Weekend, and Labor Day Weekend. Opening Day is officially April 4 with the Tourists on the road at Greensboro.

The 132-game schedule features 66 home games. 60 of those games are broken up into ten six-game series that each include a Thirsty Thursday, Dollar Dog/Fireworks Friday, and games throughout the weekend. The remaining six games are split between two three-game sets; one over the July 4 weekend and the other over the weekend of July 18-20.

The Hudson Valley Renegades, affiliate of the New York Yankees, will make their first ever appearance at McCormick Field to take on the Tourists from April 22-27. Also, from August 26-31, Asheville will host the Hub City Spartanburgers, the South Atlantic League's newest team in their inaugural campaign.

A downloadable version of the schedule can be found here

For information on full-season or half-season seats, call the Asheville Tourists Front Office at (828) 258-0428 or email info@theashevilletourists.com. Individual game times and promotions will be announced closer to the start of the 2025 season.

