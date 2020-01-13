Howdeshell Loaned, Smereck Reassigned to Rapid City
January 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, Ariz. -The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the club has loaned forward Keeghan Howdeshell to the team's ECHL affiliate the Rapid City Rush and that the Coyotes have reassigned defenseman Jalen Smereck to Rapid City from Tucson.
The 21-year-old Howdeshell has registered six goals and ten assists for a total of 16 points in 26 games played with Rapid City this season. A native of Brighton, MI, Howdeshell was signed by the Roadrunners in April following a successful two-year stint in the Ontario Hockey League as a member of the Soo Greyhounds, where he was teammates with Arizona Coyotes' 2018 first round draft selection Barrett Hayton.
Smereck, 22, has posted three assists in 19 games with Tucson this season. As a member of the Rush, the Detroit, MI born defenseman has two points in four games after being a 2019 ECHL All-Star.
On The Ice
Following another win for the team Saturday night in front of a sold out crowd in Colorado, the Roadrunners extended their lead atop the American Hockey League's standings with their record of 26-8-1-0.
The team is the only one in the Pacific Division to have three of its skaters inside the league's Top 15 in scoring.
