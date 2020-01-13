Florida Panthers Loan G Sam Montembeault to Thunderbirds
January 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have loaned goaltender Sam Montembeault to Florida's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Montembeault, 23, has appeared in seven games with Florida this season, posting a 3-2-1 record, 3.31 goals against average and .899 save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 199-pound native of Becancour, Quebec, owns a 4-4-1 record over nine games with Springfield, producing a 3.00 goals against average, .916 save percentage and one shutout.
He was originally selected by Florida in the third round (77th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.
