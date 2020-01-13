American Hockey League Announces Suspension

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Nathan Noel has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a slew-footing incident in a game at Milwaukee on Jan. 11.

Noel will miss Rockford's games Tuesday (Jan. 14) vs. Milwaukee and Wednesday (Jan. 15) at Grand Rapids.

