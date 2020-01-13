Chicago Wolves Players Ready for Read to Succeed Visits

GLENVIEW, Illinois - Several Chicago Wolves players are visiting local libraries during January and February as part of the team's Read To Succeed program, presented by J.U.L.I.E. Call 811.

Since the Wolves started this initiative in 1995, more than 500,000 students throughout the Chicago area have taken part in Read To Succeed programs at their local libraries.

This month's visits begin on Tuesday, Jan. 14, when Wolves center Ben Jones visit the Crystal Lake Public Library (126 W Paddock Street) at 6:30 p.m. The 20-year-old Jones is in his first season with the Wolves after captaining the OHL's Niagara IceDogs to the Eastern Conference semifinals in the 2018-19 season.

Defenseman Brayden Pachal makes an appearance at the Cary Area Public Library (1606 Three Oaks Road) on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m. Pachal also plans to visit the Chicago Ridge Public Library (10400 Oxford Avenue) on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 4 p.m.

Pachal is also in his first season with the Wolves, having captained the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL in the 2018-19 season. The 20-year-old led the Raiders to the WHL title and produced 15 goals and 36 assists in 66 games. The Eskevan, Saskatchewan, native also set the league record with his +76 plus/minus rating.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, forward Paul Cotter visits the Woodridge Public Library (3 Plaza Drive) at 6:30 p.m. The 20-year-old rookie from Canton, Michigan, recently scored his first professional goal, which also happened to be the game-winning goal in a 4-3 win over the Iowa Wild on Dec 28. Prior to his time with the Wolves, Cotter won the Ontario Hockey League's Western Conference title with the London Knights.

The Wolves' Read to Succeed program, now in its 25th year, highlights the importance of recreational reading and encourages children to take advantage of all the services libraries provide. The players emphasize reading beyond normal classroom activity and explain the ways they continue to benefit from recreational reading as professional athletes.

Read to Succeed participants can win prizes -- including Wolves tickets and knit hats -- for setting and achieving reading goals in conjunction with their local library.

For more information on Read To Succeed, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

