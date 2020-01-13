Condors Home with $5 Margaritas and $2 Sodas Tuesday

January 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host the Iowa Wild on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with $5 margaritas and $2 sodas. Bakersfield is on a six-game home point streak and plays game two of a four-game homestand. Tickets are available online at AXS.com or at the Mechanics Bank Arena Box Office which opens at 10 a.m. There are TWO suites available for the game. Click here to reserve yours or call 324-PUCK (7825). Great seats start at just $12.

PROMOTION DETAILS: Enjoy $5 margaritas and $2 sodas at the game presented by La Campesina 92.5 FM. Tickets for Tip A Condor will be on sale at the game as well! Doors open at 5:30 p.m., puck drops at 6:30 p.m.

Students participating in the Virtual Enterprise competition, next door at the convention center, were offered a special group rate and an opportunity to attend a pre-game pizza mixer with students from surrounding schools. Give the Condors a call at 324-PUCK (7825) to reserve your spot.

The Bakersfield Condors wrap up a season series with the Iowa Wild following a 5-2 win over Iowa on Saturday. The Condors went 3-1-0 against Iowa a season ago and all-time are 5-3-1 against their Central Division counterparts.

Bakersfield started a four-game homestand with a 5-2 win over Iowa on Saturday. It was the second time in seven days the Condors trailed entering the third period and ended up with a victory. D Jake Kulevich (1g-1a), D Logan Day (1g-1a), D Evan Bouchard (2a) and RW Josh Currie (1g-1a) each recorded multi-point games. G Shane Starrett made his first appearance since Dec. 22 and stopped 14 of 16 in the win.

Iowa is now 1-1-1 on a four-game California trip, but 8-2-1 in its last 11 following Saturday's defeat. LW Kyle Rau notched his eighth goal of the season and RW Dmitri Sokolov scored his seventh. It was just the second time the Wild lost in regulation when leading after two periods.

JUMPING IN

The Condors are 6-1-1 in their last eight games and have jumped into fourth in the Pacific Division with 33 games left in the regular season. It is the first time the Condors have occupied a playoff position since a 3-1 win over Ontario on Nov. 30. Also, the team has climbed to two games above the .500 mark for the first time this season.

KOOL-ING OFF THE WILD

D Jake Kulevich had a multi-point night on Saturday (1g-1a). It was his second game-winning goal in the Condors last three victories.

POWER UP

The Condors power play has connected in three straight games. Over that stretch, the team has gone 6/11 (54.5%) including two 5-on-3 markers.

CONDORS NOTES

The Condors held Iowa to a season-low 16 shots. That came despite five power plays for the Wild, which were all successfully killed off by the Condors... D Evan Bouchard is second among rookie d-men in scoring with 22 points (6g-16a)... The Condors are 12-5-1 in their last 16 January games... Bakersfield is 4-0-2 in its last six on home ice. 11 of the next 17 games are at home for the Condors through February 22.

WILD NOTES

RW Gerry Mayhew leads the AHL with 24 goals. He and teammate RW Sam Anas are both in the top five in AHL scoring. Anas is second in assists with 29. The Wild have three players in the top-20 in league scoring (Mayhew, Anas, Rau)... D Brennan Menell is t-4th among d-men in scoring.

