2020 AHL All-Star Classic to Air Live on NHL Network and TSN

January 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has announced that the telecast of the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will air live to national audiences on NHL Network in the United States and on TSN in Canada.

Produced in high definition by Concom Inc., live broadcasts of the event from Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif., will air Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT for the AHL All-Star Skills Competition, and Monday, Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT for the AHL All-Star Challenge.

Jon Abbott of TSN Radio 1040 in Vancouver will handle play-by-play duties for the broadcasts; Abbott is the former voice of the AHL's Toronto Marlies and the lead broadcaster for the IIHF World Junior Championship on TSN Radio. Vegas Golden Knights TV analyst Mike McKenna, a 2016 AHL All-Star who retired in August as one of the winningest goaltenders in AHL history, will provide color commentary, and Cameron Close, the radio voice of the Ontario Reign, will work rinkside.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport is part of the American Hockey League action being broadcast on NHL Network and TSN throughout this season.

In addition, the two-day event will be streamed worldwide on AHLTV (theahl.com/AHLTV).

Tickets for the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport, which include admission to both the AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 26, and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 27, are available now by visiting ontarioreign.com/allstar.

The 2020 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Ontario International Airport will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 95 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Patrice Bergeron, Jordan Binnington, Ben Bishop, John Carlson, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Connor Hellebuyck, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Andreas Johnsson, Martin Jones, Jonathan Marchessault, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Zach Parise, Mikko Rantanen, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Dylan Strome, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2018-19, over 7 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.