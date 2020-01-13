Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Moose, January 13

The set-up

It's a rare Monday night game, just the fourth ever in franchise history, for the Belleville Senators tonight as they visit the Manitoba Moose for the first of two games against their fellow Canadians.

The Senators (22-13-2-1) made it 2-for-2 on their eight-game road trip Saturday night with a win in Utica that saw the Sens jump to third in the North Division. A win tonight for Belleville will send them to the top of the divisional standings.

Manitoba (18-22-0-0) are riding a three-game losing streak and sit seventh in the Central Division. The Moose are just two points back of a playoff spot however.

Belleville holds a staggering 13-3-1-0 road record while the Moose are 11-7 at home this season.

Roster notes

The Sens sent Francois Beauchemin back to Brampton Sunday but other than that, Troy Mann has the same squad at his disposal.

Joey Daccord started for the Sens Saturday night but goaltending plans for the week might be a bit funky seeing as the Senators play Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Jonathan Davidsson and Jordan Szwarz remain out for the Senators.

Previous history

Tonight is the second meeting between these two teams this year with Moose having won at CAA Arena on Nov. 20. Manitoba makes its second visit to Belleville Feb. 22 to finish the season series after Wednesday's rematch.

Who to watch

Morgan Klimchuk has found the scoring touch recently with five points in his last four games including two multi-point efforts. Klimchuk has 13 points (seven goals) in 27 games this season.

Logan Shaw is back with the Moose after playing 25 games with Winnipeg this season. Shaw has six points (three goals) in 10 games this season for the Moose and is a veteran of 205 NHL games.

Where to watch

Monday's game starts at 8pm and can be seen LIVE on AHLTV. Follow the Belleville Sens on Twitter for live updates.

The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 7:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.

