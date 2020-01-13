Dickinson Reassigned to ECHL's Utah Grizzlies
January 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have reassigned forward Josh Dickinson to the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies. Dickinson has posted four assists in nine AHL games with Colorado this season. The 22-year old has also generated nine goals and two assists in seven contests with the Grizzlies. In total, Dickinson has collected one goal and seven assists in 30 games with the Eagles.
The Eagles return to action when they travel to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, January 15th at 8:05pm MT at SAP Center in San Jose, California.
