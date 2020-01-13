Wolf Pack Weekly, January 13-19

The Wolf Pack (23-9-2-5, 53 pts.) passed the halfway point of their season this past week, stretching a winning streak to a season-high six games with wins Wednesday night at Hershey (2-1) and Friday night at home vs. Charlotte (6-3), before seeing the run end with a 3-0 defeat at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday night. Team leading scorer Vinni Lettieri (15-17-32 in 39 GP) scored the winning goal in Wednesday's game with 53.9 seconds left in the third period, and then put up his first career four-point effort as a pro Friday, with a goal and three assists. Adam Huska was the winning goaltender in both victories, stopping 54 out of 58 total shots, and now is on a personal pro-best streak of three straight winning decisions.

This week:

The Wolf Pack play three road games this week, completing a stretch of four straight away from home. The Wolf Pack and the Utica Comets will meet twice in Utica, Wednesday night and Friday night. Faceoff for both of those contests is 7:00. Then the Wolf Pack will head to Hershey on Saturday night for a 7:00 game, their last of three visits on the season to Chocolatetown.

Wednesday, January 15 at the Utica Comets (Vancouver) at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, 7:00 PM

- This is the second meeting of the season between the Wolf Pack and the Comets. In the first, January 4 at the XL Center, the Wolf Pack put a team season-high 40 shots on net, and got a goal and an assist from Phil DiGiuseppe, in defeating Utica, 3-1.

- The Comets (22-13-2-2, 48 pts.) have at least a standings point in eight of their last 11 games (7-3-1-0), and have moved past Rochester and into first place in the North Division.

- Rookie goaltender Michael DiPietro made 37 saves for the Comets in their 3-1 loss to the Wolf Pack January 4 in Hartford, and AHL points leader Reid Boucher (22-20-42 in 34 GP) had the only Utica goal in that game.

- Broadcast - live on-line at http://www.uticacomets.com/news-list/game-center. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Friday, January 17 at the Utica Comets (Vancouver) at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, 7:00 PM

- The Wolf Pack come into this week with a 7-8-2-3 road record, and the Comets are 10-8-2-1 at home.

- In nine all-time visits to Utica, the Wolf Pack are 5-4-0-0.

- Broadcast - live on-line at http://www.uticacomets.com/news-list/game-center. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Saturday, January 18 at the Hershey Bears (Washington) at Giant Center, 7:00 PM

- The 23-11-2-3 (51 pts.) Bears come into this week just two points behind the first-place Wolf Pack in the Atlantic Division. Wednesday's 2-1 home loss to the Wolf Pack is one of only two defeats Hershey has sustained in its last 17 games (15-2-0-0).

- Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby has scored three times in the Bears' last two games and ranks third on the Hershey club in goals, with 10-5-15 in 38 games.

- The Wolf Pack are unbeaten in regulation in three previous contests vs. the Bears this year, with two wins and an overtime defeat.

- Broadcast - live on-line at https://www.iheart.com/live/fox-sports-1460-5161/. Video streaming at theahl.com/AHLTV.

Recent Transactions:

Phil DiGiuseppe - recalled from the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 12.

Steven Fogarty - returned to the Wolf Pack by the New York Rangers January 12.

Pack Tracks:

The Wolf Pack's next home game is Friday, January 24, when the Bridgeport Sound Tigers visit the XL Center for a 7:15 game. That is "Pucks and Paws Night" at the XL Center. Sixty-dollar packages are now available that include: two general admission game tickets for section 234 only, one canine ticket in section 234, and one wolf pack collapsible pet dish for the first 200 orders. To order Pucks and Paws Night packages, or for more information, go to www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

Each of the Wolf Pack's Sunday and Wednesday home games feature the Wolf Pack's "Click It or Ticket Hat Trick Pack". The Hat Trick Pack includes two tickets, two sodas and a large popcorn, all for just $40. The next Hat Trick Pack game is Wednesday, February 5, a 7:00 battle with the Springfield Thunderbirds.

In partnership with the Hartford Chamber of Commerce, the Wolf Pack are offering "Suit to Sweater Wednesdays", to wash away the mid-week work blues. Any fan showing a company ID at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket office can purchase Blue-Level tickets to Wolf Pack Wednesday home games for only $15 each (limit two tickets per ID). The Wolf Pack's next Wednesday home date is February 5, when the Springfield Thunderbirds invade the XL Center for a 7:00 game.

Once again this season, fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, and $2 draft beers and fountain sodas, at every Friday Wolf Pack home game, through the start of the second period, presented by Nomads Adventure Quest. The Wolf Pack's next Friday-night home outing is January 24, when they entertain the Bridgeport Sound Tigers in a 7:15 PM game.

Wolf Pack home game tickets can be purchased at the Sunwave Gas & Power Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499. Tickets purchased in advance for kids 12 or younger start at just $10 each, and all tickets will have a $3 day-of-game increase.

