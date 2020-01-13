$5 Kids Tickets, Console, Poster and Popsocket Giveaways Highlight Monday Matinee

January 13, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





MONDAY, JAN. 20 VS. BELLEVILLE SENATORS

Time: Puck drop is at 1 p.m. Doors open at 12 p.m.

$5 Kids Tickets: Tickets for fans ages 17 and under are available for just $5 and adult tickets are discounted for the IceHogs' Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown against the Senators. Tickets can be purchased online HERE, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling the IceHogs front office at (815) 968-5222.

Note: If using the Fevo page to purchase tickets, please use the filter to match the kids ticket to the adults ticket in the same section.

Console Giveaways: Enter to win at Xfinity Tech Zone near IceHogs FanZone (behind section 120) and you could win a brand new Xbox One X or Playstation 4 gaming console. A total of three names will be drawn throughout the game. The first two fans will compete in an intermission activity, with the winner taking home the first console giveaway. Then, later in the game, another name will be drawn, and that fan will take home the remaining console.

Posters & Popsockets: The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive both a poster featuring Dylan and Tyler Sikura, courtesy of Hub Printing, as well as an IceHogs popsocket, courtesy of Xfinity. The poster is red and black and serves as a tribute to the Sikura brothers during their time together with the IceHogs.

Winning Weekday: If the IceHogs win on Monday, fans can exchange their ticket stub from the game for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to Rockford's next weekday home game on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m. versus the Texas Stars.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.IceHogs.com.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.