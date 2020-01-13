Nagle Recalled from Toledo

Grand Rapids Griffins goaltender Pat Nagle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday recalled goaltender Pat Nagle from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

Nagle, 32, has collected a 9-4-1 record, a 2.77 goals against average and a 0.910 save percentage in 15 games for the Walleye this season. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder has appeared in seven games for Grand Rapids in 2019-20 and posts a 2.32 GAA and a 0.914 save percentage to go along with a 1-4-1 record. He made four consecutive starts from Dec. 21-31 to mark an AHL career-best.

A native of Bloomfield, Mich., Nagle has logged 10 career games with Grand Rapids since 2014-15 and shows a 2-4-2 record, a 2.39 GAA and a 0.910 save percentage. He has appeared in 15 AHL contests since 2012-13 between Syracuse, Rochester, Utica and the Griffins, going 2-8-2 with a 2.92 GAA and a 0.900 save mark.

Nagle has played in 328 regular season ECHL games since 2011-12 between Florida, Idaho, Fort Wayne and Toledo, amassing a 191-83-33 record, a 2.59 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 16 shutouts, and was named to both the ECHL All-Star Game and the All-ECHL Second Team in 2017-18. During the 2018-19 campaign, Nagle helped backstop Toledo to its first-ever appearance in the Kelly Cup Finals after ranking second in the ECHL in both postseason wins (14) and GAA (2.03) and fourth in save percentage (0.931) in 24 outings. As a rookie with Florida, he helped the Everblades capture the Kelly Cup in 2012 after going 4-1 with a 1.42 GAA and a 0.941 save percentage in six playoff games.

The Griffins (17-19-2-2) have won three straight and will continue their eight-game homestand on Wednesday against the Rockford IceHogs at 7p.m.

